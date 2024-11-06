Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 08, 2024

USD 277.

7757

GBP 360.4140

EUR 302.4422

JPY 1.8233

