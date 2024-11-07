Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 12, 2024

USD 277.

8345

GBP 358.3509

EUR 299.0055

JPY 1.8037

APP/as/

