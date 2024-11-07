Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 12, 2024
USD 277.
8345
GBP 358.3509
EUR 299.0055
JPY 1.8037
APP/as/
