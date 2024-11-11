Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 14, 2024
USD 277.
6748
GBP 359.4500
EUR 298.8614
JPY 1.8195
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 202432 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 20241 hour ago
-
Saleem Memon expresses deep concern over alarming rise in cyber crimes13 hours ago
-
'Govt support crucial in boosting handmade carpet export'14 hours ago
-
FTO directs South Punjab Coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 20241 day ago
-
No change in gold prices2 days ago
-
Rana Tanveer reviews SME development strategy2 days ago
-
Gold prices remain stagnant at Ra.278,800 per tola2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 20242 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 20242 days ago