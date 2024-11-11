KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 14, 2024

USD 277.

6748

GBP 359.4500

EUR 298.8614

JPY 1.8195

APP/as/