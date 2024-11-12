Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 14, 2024
USD 277.
8219
GBP 358.1958
EUR 296.9638
JPY 1.8073
