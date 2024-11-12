Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 14, 2024

USD 277.

8219

GBP 358.1958

EUR 296.9638

JPY 1.8073

APP/as/

More Stories From Business