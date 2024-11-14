Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 18, 2024

USD 277.

8000

GBP 353.7783

EUR 294.5236

JPY 1.7910

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen November Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

11 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 hours ago
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

12 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

12 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

11 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

12 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

12 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business