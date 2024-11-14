Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 18, 2024
USD 277.
8000
GBP 353.7783
EUR 294.5236
JPY 1.7910
