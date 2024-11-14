(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 18, 2024

USD 277.

8000

GBP 353.7783

EUR 294.5236

JPY 1.7910

APP/as/