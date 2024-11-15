Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 19, 2024

USD 277.

6801

GBP 352.3483

EUR 292.9803

JPY 1.7817

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen November Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

11 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

11 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

11 hours ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

11 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

11 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

11 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

11 hours ago
 athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial ..

Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway

11 hours ago
 Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business