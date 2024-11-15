KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 19, 2024

USD 277.

6801

GBP 352.3483

EUR 292.9803

JPY 1.7817

APP/as/