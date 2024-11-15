Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 19, 2024
USD 277.
6801
GBP 352.3483
EUR 292.9803
JPY 1.7817
APP/as/
