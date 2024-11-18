Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 20, 2024
USD 277.
6393
GBP 351.4914
EUR 293.4370
JPY 1.7853
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 202457 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 20242 hours ago
-
Pakistan to showcase handmade carpets at Turkiye show14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 20241 day ago
-
PRA takes action against wedding halls2 days ago
-
Gold price down by Rs. 300 per tola2 days ago
-
Indonesian Embassy hosts networking event to strengthen Pak-Indonesia economic ties2 days ago
-
APTSA demands action against smoky vehicles to overcome smog2 days ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 to Rs.267,400 per tola2 days ago
-
Mist fans proposed to rein in smog2 days ago