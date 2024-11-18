KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 20, 2024

USD 277.

6393

GBP 351.4914

EUR 293.4370

JPY 1.7853

APP/as/