KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 21, 2024

USD 277.

8109

GBP 350.5140

EUR 292.9516

JPY 1.7938

