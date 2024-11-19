Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 21, 2024
USD 277.
8109
GBP 350.5140
EUR 292.9516
JPY 1.7938
APP/as/
