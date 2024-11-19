Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 21, 2024

USD 277.

8109

GBP 350.5140

EUR 292.9516

JPY 1.7938

APP/as/

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen November Market

