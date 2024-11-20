Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesay.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2024

USD 277.

9045

GBP 352.1050

EUR 294.1063

JPY 1.7989

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen November Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

12 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

12 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

12 hours ago
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

12 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

12 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

12 hours ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

12 hours ago
 Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chao ..

Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business