Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesay.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2024
USD 277.
9045
GBP 352.1050
EUR 294.1063
JPY 1.7989
APP/MSQ
