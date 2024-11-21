Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 25, 2024

USD 277.

9845

GBP 352.7901

EUR 293.8852

JPY 1.7854

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business