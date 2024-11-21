Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 25, 2024
USD 277.
9845
GBP 352.7901
EUR 293.8852
JPY 1.7854
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 20242 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings11 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills11 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings11 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews activation of inactive TEVTA institutes12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan focus on advancing cooperation through Joint Intergovernmental Commission12 hours ago
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..13 hours ago
-
IT exports surge by 42% due to prudent govt policies: Daniyal13 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi13 hours ago
-
Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market13 hours ago
-
Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thursday13 hours ago