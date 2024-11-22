KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 26.

USD 277.9180

GBP 351.3440

EUR 292.8422

JPY 1.7955