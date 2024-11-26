(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 29, 2024

USD 277.

7055

GBP 348.6870

EUR 290.2022

JPY 1.7967

APP/as