Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 29, 2024
USD 277.
7055
GBP 348.6870
EUR 290.2022
JPY 1.7967
APP/as
