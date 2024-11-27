Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 02, 2024
USD 277.
7912
GBP 348.5446
EUR 291.0419
JPY 1.8048
APP/MSQ
