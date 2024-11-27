Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 02, 2024

USD 277.

7912

GBP 348.5446

EUR 291.0419

JPY 1.8048

APP/MSQ

