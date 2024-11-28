Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 02, 2024
USD 277.
9258
GBP 350.0754
EUR 291.9333
JPY 1.8328
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 202425 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 20241 hour ago
-
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation10 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October10 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation11 hours ago
-
47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda14 hours ago
-
Gold Prices surge by Rs1,600 per tola15 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special meeting of ECC15 hours ago
-
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO15 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
UAF programs, departments listed in elite category16 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates17 hours ago