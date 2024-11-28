Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 02, 2024

USD 277.

9258

GBP 350.0754

EUR 291.9333

JPY 1.8328

APP/as/

More Stories From Business