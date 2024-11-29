Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 03, 2024
USD 277.
9887
GBP 351.6557
EUR 292.7499
JPY 1.8307
APP/as/
