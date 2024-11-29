Open Menu

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 03, 2024

USD 277.

9887

GBP 351.6557

EUR 292.7499

JPY 1.8307

