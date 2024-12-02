Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 04, 2024
USD 278.
0000
GBP 353.4214
EUR 293.9294
JPY 1.8521
