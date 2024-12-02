KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 04, 2024

USD 278.

0000

GBP 353.4214

EUR 293.9294

JPY 1.8521

