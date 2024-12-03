Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 05, 2024
USD 277.
9471
GBP 352.6037
EUR 291.9556
JPY 1.8501
APP/as/
