Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 05, 2024

USD 277.

9471

GBP 352.6037

EUR 291.9556

JPY 1.8501

APP/as/

