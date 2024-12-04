Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 06, 2024

USD 277.

8374

GBP 352.1033

EUR 291.9238

JPY 1.8500

APP/MSQ

