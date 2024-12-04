Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 06, 2024
USD 277.
8374
GBP 352.1033
EUR 291.9238
JPY 1.8500
APP/MSQ
