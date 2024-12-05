Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 09, 2024
USD 277.
8956
GBP 352.6217
EUR 292.0961
JPY 1.8460
APP/as
