Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 10, 2024
USD 277.
8891
GBP 353.9473
EUR 292.8951
JPY 1.8540
APP/as
