Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 10, 2024

USD 277.

8891

GBP 353.9473

EUR 292.8951

JPY 1.8540

APP/as

