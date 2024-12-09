Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 09 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 11 2024
USD 277.
9184
GBP 354.6239
EUR 294.0933
JPY 1.8488
APP/MSQ
