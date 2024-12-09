Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

USD 277.

9184

GBP 354.6239

EUR 294.0933

JPY 1.8488

APP/MSQ

