Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 16, 2024

USD 278.

1364

GBP 354.3736

EUR 292.0154

JPY 1.8250

APP/as

