Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 16, 2024
USD 278.
1364
GBP 354.3736
EUR 292.0154
JPY 1.8250
APP/as
