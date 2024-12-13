Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 17, 2024
USD 278.
2000
GBP 355.0667
EUR 292.5551
JPY 1.8228
APP/as
