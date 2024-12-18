Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 20, 2024
USD 278.
2452
GBP 353.3992
EUR 292.1018
JPY 1.8055
APP/MSQ
