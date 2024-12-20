Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 24, 2024
USD 278.
3000
GBP 353.9085
EUR 289.4042
JPY 1.7773
APP/MSQ
