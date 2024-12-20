Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 24, 2024

USD 278.

3000

GBP 353.9085

EUR 289.4042

JPY 1.7773

APP/MSQ

