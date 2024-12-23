Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 26, 2024
USD 278.
3891
GBP 347.9864
EUR 288.9958
JPY 1.7748
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 20242 hours ago
-
WASA directed to complete development schemes at the earliest17 hours ago
-
Non-textile exports increase by 17.6pc17 hours ago
-
KPRA slaps fine on famous restaurant at Namak Mandi18 hours ago
-
Steps to broaden tax net hailed18 hours ago
-
Malaysian delegation's visit to boost bilateral agro, food trade19 hours ago
-
Malik for renewing pledge for peaceful, prosperous South Asia19 hours ago
-
Farhan Munir appointed FTO coordinator19 hours ago
-
APBUMA welcomes PM address to D-8 Summit20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 20241 day ago