Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 26, 2024

USD 278.

3891

GBP 347.9864

EUR 288.9958

JPY 1.7748

APP/as/

