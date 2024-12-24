Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 27, 2024
USD 278.
5355
GBP 349.7848
EUR 290.0668
JPY 1.7778
