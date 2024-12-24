(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 27, 2024

USD 278.

5355

GBP 349.7848

EUR 290.0668

JPY 1.7778

APP/as/