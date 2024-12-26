KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 30, 2024

USD 278.

4415

GBP 348.9707

EUR 289.3842

JPY 1.7719

APP/as/