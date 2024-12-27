KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 31, 2024

USD 278.

3427

GBP 348.6799

EUR 289.3372

JPY 1.7685

