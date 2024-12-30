Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 02, 2025
USD 278.
4366
GBP 348.8810
EUR 290.1031
JPY 1.7642
APP/as/
