Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 02, 2025

USD 278.

4366

GBP 348.8810

EUR 290.1031

JPY 1.7642

APP/as/

