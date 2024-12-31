Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 31, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 03, 2025

USD 278.

4044

GBP 349.8151

EUR 290.1252

JPY 1.7635

