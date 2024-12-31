Foreign Exchange Rates
Published December 31, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 31, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 03, 2025
USD 278.
4044
GBP 349.8151
EUR 290.1252
JPY 1.7635
