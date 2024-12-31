Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMEBR 31, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 03, 2025

USD 278.

4044

GBP 349.8151

EUR 290.1252

JPY 1.7635

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen January Market

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

20 minutes ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

29 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

30 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

31 minutes ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

42 minutes ago
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

58 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 hour ago
 EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donati ..

EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

1 hour ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business