Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 06, 2025
USD 278.
5000
GBP 349.5454
EUR 290.0021
JPY 1.7830
APP/as/
