Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 06, 2025

USD 278.

5000

GBP 349.5454

EUR 290.0021

JPY 1.7830

APP/as/

