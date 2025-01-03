Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 07, 2025
USD 278.
5847
GBP 348.7601
EUR 288.8087
JPY 1.7765
APP/as/
