Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 08, 2025
USD 278.
5233
GBP 345.4524
EUR 286.5169
JPY 1.7719
APP/MSQ
