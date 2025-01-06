KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 08, 2025

USD 278.

5233

GBP 345.4524

EUR 286.5169

JPY 1.7719

APP/MSQ