Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tueday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 09, 2025
USD 278.
5923
GBP 346.9866
EUR 287.8137
JPY 1.7666
APP/MSQ
