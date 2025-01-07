(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tueday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 09, 2025

USD 278.

5923

GBP 346.9866

EUR 287.8137

JPY 1.7666

APP/MSQ