Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 10, 2025
USD 278.
6346
GBP 349.7142
EUR 290.2536
JPY 1.7685
APP/MSQ
