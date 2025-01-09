Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 13, 2025
USD 278.
6944
GBP 347.4204
EUR 287.9749
JPY 1.7624
APP/as/
