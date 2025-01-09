Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 13, 2025

USD 278.

6944

GBP 347.4204

EUR 287.9749

JPY 1.7624

APP/as/

