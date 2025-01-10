KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 14, 2025

USD 278.

5690

GBP 341.3027

EUR 286.6196

JPY 1.7600

APP/as/