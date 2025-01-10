Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 14, 2025
USD 278.
5690
GBP 341.3027
EUR 286.6196
JPY 1.7600
APP/as/
