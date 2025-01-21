Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR January, 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January, 23, 2025
USD 278.
6045
GBP 339.9254
EUR 287.2691
JPY 1.7841
APP/MSQ
