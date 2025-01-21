Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR January, 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January, 23, 2025

USD 278.

6045

GBP 339.9254

EUR 287.2691

JPY 1.7841

APP/MSQ

