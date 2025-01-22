Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 24, 2025

USD 278.

7810

GBP 341.4231

EUR 288.9565

JPY 1.7896

