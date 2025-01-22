Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 24, 2025
USD 278.
7810
GBP 341.4231
EUR 288.9565
JPY 1.7896
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates9 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 20253 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets head of MENA, Centre for regions, trade, geopolitics13 hours ago
-
KCCI, PHMA call for export, business friendly policies to drive economic growth12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefs Chairman SNB on Pakistan ..13 hours ago
-
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects17 hours ago
-
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary17 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan for increa ..17 hours ago
-
China home to 4.25 million 5G base stations17 hours ago