Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 27, 2025
USD 278.
8055
GBP 343.4047
EUR 290.2365
JPY 1.7865
APP/as/
