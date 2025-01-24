Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 24, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 28, 2025
USD 278.
6956
GBP 342.6841
EUR 289.6782
JPY 1.7792
APP/as/
