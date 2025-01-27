Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2025
USD 278.
7044
GBP 345.1754
EUR 291.5527
JPY 1.7935
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 202550 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 20251 hour ago
-
Directive for people’s registration under Punjab Socio Economic Registry program12 hours ago
-
International Customs day celebrated at Customs house Peshawar15 hours ago
-
Women empowerment key to economic progress: Dr. Nigar Johar15 hours ago
-
Commemorative ticket to honour WCCIS17 hours ago
-
Sehat Sahulat Program needs efforts to improve service delivery: PIDE18 hours ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Peshawar Chief Collector Customs18 hours ago
-
'Sialkot contributing over $2.5bn annually to national exchequer'18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 20251 day ago