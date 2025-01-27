Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2025

USD 278.

7044

GBP 345.1754

EUR 291.5527

JPY 1.7935

