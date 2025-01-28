Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 30, 2025

USD 278.

7651

GBP 346.6444

EUR 291.1616

JPY 1.7882

APP/msq

