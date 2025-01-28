Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 30, 2025
USD 278.
7651
GBP 346.6444
EUR 291.1616
JPY 1.7882
