Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2025

USD 278.

9000

GBP 346.8958

EUR 290.9764

JPY 1.7917

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

8 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

10 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

10 hours ago
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

10 hours ago
 M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

10 hours ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business