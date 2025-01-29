Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2025
USD 278.
9000
GBP 346.8958
EUR 290.9764
JPY 1.7917
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates8 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 202543 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 20251 hour ago
-
RCCI delegation meets chief commissioner RTO13 hours ago
-
LCCI for innovative strategies to boost trade with Switzerland14 hours ago
-
Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh to launch soon: Bangladeshi envoy14 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2700 per tola15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, EU to strengthen partnership through trade and economic cooperation15 hours ago
-
Mian Mujtaba holds meeting with Lahore division MPAs15 hours ago
-
Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 opens15 hours ago
-
Construction sector revival must for economic growth: PCJCCI16 hours ago
-
CDWP approves 16 projects worth Rs259.68 bln16 hours ago