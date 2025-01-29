KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2025

USD 278.

9000

GBP 346.8958

EUR 290.9764

JPY 1.7917

APP/as/