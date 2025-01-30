Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 30, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 03, 2025

USD 278.

8456

GBP 347.1349

EUR 290.5014

JPY 1.7953

